Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Power Card Game Out Now

A new tabletop game based on the 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon is available now. The new card game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Ninja Power, is a card game for 3-6 players and pits the players against Krang in the sewers of New York City. Gameplay focuses on leveling up their heroes before the other players, with gameplay split into two distinct “episodes.” The first episode focuses on leveling up the Turtles themselves, which each player picking a number between 0-5 (represented by the number of fingers on their hand, as well as a corresponding card to prevent cheating) and showing their number simultaneously. The player with the highest individual number pulls an activation card and “levels up” the number of Turtles (plus Master Splinter) on the card.

Once one player levels up all of their Turtles, gameplay moves on to Episode 2. The player who won the first Episode must now battle Krang, who is represented by a set of 12 cards and is jointly controlled by the other players. Each player picks a number between 0-5. If the player controlling the Turtles has a unique number, Krang loses health. However, if the players who control Krang correctly guess the number the Turtles player is controlling, the player loses Turtles. If all five Turtles (plus Master Splinter) are lost, play reverts back to Episode 1.

In 5-6 player games, the Turtles gain the help of Casey Jones and April O’Neil, who can block attacks if necessary.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise started off as a series of self-published comic books by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The franchise exploded after Playmates licensed a series of popular action figures based on the toys. The 1987 television show pushed the franchise to new heights, leading to a series of live-action movies. While the franchise peaked in the mid-1990s, it has continued to be relevant in today’s pop culture thanks to a series of rebooted cartoon series and movies. Today, the franchise is owned by Nickelodeon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Power is available now for $9.99 at local game stores.