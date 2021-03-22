Tekken 7 Reveals DLC Fighter Lidia Sobieska and Release Date With New Trailer

✖

Bandai Namco revealed over the weekend that the latest and greatest Tekken 7 DLC fighter, Lidia Sobieska, will be joining the popular fighting video game's roster tomorrow, March 23rd. While she had previously been teased and we knew her name and the fact that she used karate, the new reveal trailer marks the first time we have seen the character and what she can actually do in full.

The new DLC fighter will join the video game with a new stage called Island Paradise that features prominently in the character reveal trailer. Additionally, Bandai Namco has shared patch notes for the 4.10 update that includes a number of balance adjustments to various fighters like Steve, Fahkumram, and more.

Lidia Sobieska, joins the #TEKKEN 7 ranks on March 23rd! The Polish citizens have cried out for a stronger leader and Lidia has answered that call! Also arriving is the new Island Paradise stage! Are you ready for the next battle? pic.twitter.com/I5A4UeHD9c — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) March 21, 2021

"Lidia has always been an upright and resolute woman," Bandai Namco's announcement says of the new DLC fighter. "She believes that justice requires absolute power, which is why she has shown great interest in karate from a very young age. The loss of her father stoked her interest in the family tradition of politics. Lidia showed great qualities in both areas, entering and winning her first karate world championship at 18, and more recently being one of the youngest rising stars in the Polish political arena. The war started by the Mishima Zaibatsu is greatly affecting Poland and she is committed to settle the situation with her own fists."

As noted above, the new Tekken 7 DLC fighter Lidia Sobieska is set to release alongside the new Island Paradise stage tomorrow, March 23rd. Notably, Lidia marks the final fighter in the Season Pass 4 roster. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular fighting video game right here.

What do you think about the new Tekken 7 DLC fighter? Are you excited to play as Lidia this week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!