‘Tekken 7’ Director Says He’s Tired of Trying to Avoid Offending People

Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada has never been afraid to speak his mind, and that’s exactly what he has done again.

Interacting with fans on Twitter who asked whether or not he would add a Viking fighter to the series, Harada fulminated at today’s culture that he believes finds offence in everything possible.

I’d like to challenge such a theme design.

However, the time has come when the challenge is very difficult.

Because there are people who complain about characteristic design as “This is a stereotype!” (Continue)…https://t.co/darD05shg5 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 5, 2019

The individual (or culture) identity will become homogenized. Perhaps everyone around the world should just wear T-shirts and jeans. The shirts should be plain, with nothing on it. If there is a design, it could offend someone somewhere, right? (Continue)https://t.co/ZjBlLSpKos — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 5, 2019

I’ve become quite tired of trying to avoid causing potential offense issues. lol https://t.co/YieTaGnM55 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 5, 2019

Responding to another fan, Harada said he and his team ultimately will decide what they want to do, or in other words, not let others dictate what they do and don’t develop. Harada further reiterated this point in another Tweet with a different fan:

Yep thanks.

I got tons of reply about this. Don’t worry, we will do what we want.https://t.co/vx66KgClFL — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 5, 2019

Of course, if you’re familiar with Harada you’ll know this almost recalcitrant stance isn’t anything new, and is part of why he’s loved by many. That, and for his contributions to the Tekken series, of course.

Harada’s most recent game — Tekken 7 — is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s arguably one of the best fighting games this generation, which our glowing review attests to.

“We’re going to make like a Mishima, and get straight to the point,” reads our review. “Tekken 7 is every bit the game that long-time Tekken fans have been waiting for. It offers exciting new takes on classic characters, brilliantly detailed new stages, meaningful gameplay evolutions and, most importantly, it strikes a near-perfect balance between accessibility and complexity.”

