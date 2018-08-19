Tekken 7’s Second Season Kicks Off Next Month With Two New Characters

Earlier this month, things really got serious for Bandai Namco‘s Tekken 7 during the EVO event in Las Vegas, where the company announced a second season of content for the hit brawler. Along with the return of a number of favorites, the publisher also confirmed that it was adding Negan from The Walking Dead. But that left fans wondering just when they would be able to get their hands on the action.

Fortunately, we now have a pretty good idea. During this weekend’s Tekken Masters Top 8 tournament in Tokyo, Bandai Namco confirmed that the next season of content would kick off on September 6, and would introduce two classic Tekken characters into the fold — Anna Williams and Lei Wulong.

You can see the debut footage for the characters in the clip below, captured by YouTuber Bigdaddyjende. As you can see, they perform just as they’ve done in the past, but have never looked better.

Bandai Namco confirmed that the characters will be available for individual purchase, although you can also double down on a Season Pass to unlock everyone for play. Pricing hasn’t been revealed just yet, but we should know more soon.

On top of that, the publisher also confirmed a few changes that will be coming with the second season. Simple Combos and Assist features are being introduced to make the game more accessible for newcomers, and can be used both online and off. Veterans will also notice changes to the ranking system, along with a point system that will affect it in certain ways. Finally, expect a few battle and character balance changes, which have yet to be disclosed.

Of course, we know the big question that some fans are asking — when will Negan debut? More than likely, we’ll see him surface in October, which is a fitting month for The Walking Dead sort of vibe. As to when we’ll see him in action…well, Gamescom is happening this week and we’ve got the Tokyo Game Show coming up, so between those two, hopefully we’ll see a glimpse. For that matter, we’ll see if Jeffrey Dean Morgan is voicing the character in the game. It’d be a neat little authentic touch, especially to Negan fans.

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.