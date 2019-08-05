EVO May Have Leaked Tekken 7’s Next Fighter

A major Tekken 7 reveal may have just leaked at EVO this weekend. Earlier today, EVO briefly flashed a video that seemingly confirmed Snake (from the Metal Gear Solid series) as the next fighter for the popular game. The video clip (which can be seen below) flashed Snake commenting on a Tekken 7 match before it suddenly shut down. It seems likely that the video clip was meant to air later tonight after the finals of EVO’s annual Tekken tournament. At this time, it’s unclear whether Snake will be an individual DLC or will be bundled with a new stage and/or another character.

Although Tekken 7 came out in 2016, the game has enjoyed continued success. The fighting game recently hit the 4 million sales mark, and has periodically released new DLC for the game over the last couple of years. Most recently, Tekken 7 added Negan from The Walking Dead, so it’s not really surprising that the game is crossing over with another popular franchise.

Of course, this isn’t Snake’s first rodeo in a fighting game franchise. The veteran special ops fighter is a regular in the Super Smash Bros franchise and also appeared in the DreamMix TV World Fighters game alongside characters like Bomberman and Optimus Prime. Snake is considered one of the best characters in Super Smash Bros, and we expect that the character will be able to hold his own against Tekken‘s roster of fighters.

Expect an additional announcement about Snake’s appearance in Tekken 7, including news about when the character will appear in the fighting game soon.