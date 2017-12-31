Tekken 7 Officially Clears Three Million Copies Sold

Tekken 7 has become one of 2017’s most respected fighting games, and fans are still coming back for more, with key additions to its downloadable content, including Geese Howard from the Fatal Fury games and, more recently, the announcement of Noctis from Final Fantasy XV.So it shouldn’t be a surprise then that the game continues to be a sales success for Bandai Namco. While speaking with 4Gamer, Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada explained that the latest chapter in the fighting series has reached three million copies sold, up from the previously confirmed two million copies that sold between June and September.

Harada made it clear that the game has seen the most post-launch support out of any game in the series. With that, the development team will continue to devote time to provide it with updates, including balancing and adding new content as it goes on. (No other content has been announced aside from Noctis, but with a fresh year upon us, you never can tell.)

In addition, Harada actually noted fans that they can reach out to him on Twitter in regards to any requests they may have for the game, be it special characters or adding new features. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll be added, but he’ll certainly be listening. He said it doesn’t matter if fans reach out to him in English or Japanese, he’ll certainly be listening. He said don’t hold back.

One thing that Harada believes makes the game such a big draw is its accessibility, as it’s easy for newbies to check out, but also provides a challenge for experts. He explained that the team took a “special effort” when it came to getting this done.

“If it were complex, it probably wouldn’t have sold 44 million copies and be the best-selling fighting game it is today,” he noted back in June.

Bandai Namco is likely to help continue support the game in 2018, despite the fact it has two other big fighting games on the horizon – Dragon Ball FighterZ coming next month, and Soul Calibur VI coming later in the year. Hey, who says you can’t have all the big fighting games out there?

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.