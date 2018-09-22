Telltale Games Hit With Major Layoffs

It looks like Telltale Games Games might be closing up shop for good, at least according to a recent wave of layoffs and circulating reports about a possible closure.

The studio that has been behind incredible narrative driven games such as The Wolf Among Us, Tales from the Borderlands, Game of Thrones, and The Walking Dead has reportedly shuttered their doors. The potential shutting comes on the heels of The Wolf Among Us 2’s delay and the final season of The Walking Dead game in affect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumors first circulated when Emily Grace, Telltale Games’ Narrative Designer, recently posted about looking looking for work following being laid off. She has since posted a follow up tweet thanking everyone for their support during this time:

Trying to keep up with my mentions and messages right now- thank you SO MUCH for all of the love. I’m devastated for all of us right now. Please reach out to all the former Telltale devs if you have leads, not just me. I need to take a breath but I’ll be back online later. 💖💖💖 — Emily Grace Buck (@emilybuckshot) September 21, 2018

Other developers have been taking to the social media platform to reveal their separation from the studio, and speculation continued after the below Tweet mysteriously disappeared:

Apparently the Twitter account deleted this tweet from earlier which like… yikes pic.twitter.com/jriBHot23b — Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) September 21, 2018

Our own sources have confirmed that there was a massive layoff, not a total shut down, with only a handful of employees remaining. It looks like this could still be headed in a negative direction even still because Telltale has confirmed that numerous unannounced projects have been canned.

We will update this story with any further information.

Update 1:

Source says a big difference between the layoffs last year and these: nobody’s getting severance pay this time. Makes sense because it’s due to bankruptcy, but… god, I hope everyone there lands on their feet. — Joe Parlock (@joeparlock) September 21, 2018

Update 2:

Story developing….

H/T The Verge