Telltale Games Offering The Walking Dead Complete Collection For Low Price On Xbox One, PS4

Let’s say that you’ve been waiting for the ideal time to pre-order Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead: The Final Season before its premiere this Tuesday. Well, now’s a good a time as any, especially since you’re going to get a sweet bonus with your pre-order on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The publisher is offering a limited time deal (like, the next two days) where you can get the entire Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead Collection free with a pre-order of The Final Season. This includes the original season that started it all, along with Season Two, A New Frontier and The Walking Dead: Michonne sub-series. That’s a tremendous offer for just $20.

The Xbox One edition of the deal can be found here; and the PS4 edition can be pre-ordered here. On top of that, if you pre-order the game over on PlayStation 4, you’ll get a handful of free Avatars as well, including A.J., Clementine, Louis, Tenn, Violet, Clementine’s Hat and Marlon.

Normally, the Walking Dead Collection goes for $49.99 by itself — without The Final Season included. So to throw all of this in for the rock bottom price of $20 is pretty damn good, to say the least. But hurry, as the offer is only available through this Tuesday, August 14!

Here’s a synopsis for Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead: The Final Season, in case you need a reminder of what you’re jumping into:

After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be Clementine’s chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. In this gripping, emotional final season, your choices will define your relationships and determine how Clementine’s story ends.

No doubt this season of the series will probably be the toughest on fans, who are wondering if Clementine will survive the ordeal or succumb to the zombies that she’s been battling so hard against over the years. One thing’s for sure — this is a journey that you sure don’t want to miss.

Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead: The Final Season kicks off Tuesday, August 14, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The subsequent chapters will follow in the months ahead on yet-to-be-disclosed dates.