Telltale Games Pays Tribute To The Walking Dead On Its Sixth Anniversary

It’s been quite the long road for Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead series, working alongside Skybound Entertainment to craft an original story focusing on young Clementine and the people she deals with while trying to stay alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

And now, as we near the final season release sometime this year, the publisher has opted to release a tribute video, in time for the sixth anniversary of the release of the first season. You can see that tweet and video below, in which Melissa Hutchinson — the voice of Clementine — and others talk about the impact of the series.

Six years ago today, we released the first episode of The Walking Dead. Thanks for joining us on this journey – we wouldn’t be here without you! pic.twitter.com/p3ZHzPK0qC — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) April 24, 2018

Since the posting of the tweet, many fans have responded in kind, showing their love for Clementine and other characters. Some of those tributes are below.

Some of the game details behind The Final Season came out of the PAX East panel last month, where this footage appears to have come from. In that story, you can catch the first gameplay details, as well as a glimpse of the new game in action — though there’s no word on when we can expect an official trailer. Maybe E3?

As for The Walking Dead: The Final Season, it will release sometime this year for PC, mobile devices and consoles. We’ll let you know when we find out a release date!