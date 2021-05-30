Temple Run Live-Action Competition Series in Development by American Ninja Warrior Producers

✖

A. Smith & Co. Productions, producers of shows like American Ninja Warrior and The Titan Games, has announced that it is developing a live-action competition series based on the popular Temple Run video game developer by Imangi Studios. Temple Run is essentially an endless runner where players swipe left and right to gather items and avoid obstacles, and it sounds like the live-action competition series will try to do something similar, just in real life.

According to the announcement, the Temple Run live-action competition series will see contestants running an actual Temple Run course with twists, challenges, and obstacles. What that actually looks like is anyone's guess at this point given that the announcement of it being in development was only just made. No distributor is yet attached, but more information is expected to be announced at some later date.

"Temple Run is one of the most recognizable mobile games in the world and we have big plans to bring the global phenomenon to life," said Arthur Smith, chairman of A. Smith & Co. Productions, as part of the announcement. "We will bring our keen eye and passion for unscripted content to create a competition where, just like the beloved game, speed, agility and quick decision-making are key."

"Our team is always looking for ways to elevate our IP into exciting new formats," said Walter Devins, CEO of Imangi Studios, as part of the same announcement. "We’ve built a passionate global community around Temple Run, and this partnership will give our fans an experience unlike ever before. A. Smith & Co. creates epic shows that inspire people to push their limits to reach greatness, and we can’t wait to see them do the same with Temple Run."

As noted above, as of right now, there is no telling where or when or if the Temple Run live-action competition series will actually air as it is currently simply in development. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Temple Run right here.

What do you think about a competition series being made out of the mobile video game Temple Run? Are you interested in seeing with A. Smith & Co. manages to come up with? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!