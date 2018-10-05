Ten New PS4 Games Join PlayStation Now Lineup

A week since Sony launched their PlayStation 4 game download feature, the team behind the powerhouse console has just revealed that ten new PlayStation 4 games are making their way into the PlayStation Now library, including the MMORPG take on the incredible Elder Scrolls universe.

The latest additions bring the total of PS4 games to 220 in the PlayStation Now library. Interested in checking out what’s new? Here are the latest games added:

Interested in seeing how October stacks up to last month? Sony also revealed the top games in September through the PlayStation Now feature:

Not a member of the service? No worries! According to the PlayStation blog:

“As of this week we have also reset the 7-day trial, so anyone not subscribed to the service as of October 2 can try out downloads for most PS4 games in the service, as well as streaming for all 650+ games in the PS Now library. Even if you previously had a paid subscription or used a 7-day trial for PS Now, you can now access the 7-day trial again to see how easy the new download feature works. The 7-day free trial (credit card required) auto-renews at $19.99 per month at the end of the trial period, unless you cancel or subscribe to a different subscription plan. So now’s the perfect time to come back and give PS Now a try!”

It’s a great way to check out the games you’re interested in without having to commit to those $60 price tags. “PS Now provides unlimited on-demand access to a growing library of over 650 games, with streaming for all games and download access to most PS4 games.”

The lists of games added also continues to grow, adding value to this service for members!

What titles would you like to see added to the PlayStation Now library? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below! You can also check out a few of our favourite picks if you’re looking for a title to pick from:

“Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an award-winning online RPG. Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits.”

Battle, craft, steal, siege, or explore, and combine different types of armor, weapons, and abilities to create your own style of play. The choice is yours to make in a persistent, ever-growing Elder Scrolls world.

Discover the secrets of Tamriel as you set off to regain your lost soul and save the world from Oblivion. Experience any story in any part of the world, in whichever order you choose – with others or alone.

Complete quests with friends, join fellow adventurers to explore dangerous, monster-filled dungeons, or take part in epic PvP battles with hundreds of other players.

Sniper Elite 4

“Discover unrivalled sniping freedom in the largest and most advanced World War 2 shooter ever built. Experience tactical third-person combat, gameplay choice and epic longshots across gigantic levels as you liberate wartime Italy from the grip of Fascism.



Set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor, Sniper Elite 4 transports players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to ancient forests, mountain valleys and colossal Nazi megastructures.”



“Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it’s even begun.”

Styx: Shards of Darkness

“Sneak your way alone, or with a friend in coop mode! Climb the dizzying Elven city, traverse the perilous territory of the Dwarfs, and survive vast unexplored lands filled with lethal dangers to fulfill your mission… failure to succeed could have huge consequences for your kin.



Climb, swing, and hang through multi-layered sandbox environments brought to life with Unreal Engine 4. Creep and hide in the darkest corners, or reach heights to avoid detection. Spend experience points in assassination, infiltration, magic, etc. to learn new skills and abilities. Explore the world to recover valuable artifacts, find ingredients to craft deadly traps and useful items, and create clones of yourself to distract and deceive the many types of enemies on your way – the choice is yours!”