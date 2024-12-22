New Terminator Game Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new video game tied to the Terminator film franchise has leaked ahead of an official announcement. Since the early 1990s, Terminator games have been coming about on a routine basis. Many of these games have been tied to certain movies like Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, or Terminator: Salvation, while others have been wholly original to the video game medium. Now, another game that fits into this latter category seems to be on the way, although specifics are still sparse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotted by Gematsu, a new listing for what’s being called Terminator 2D: No Fate has appeared online. The game was specifically listed on the Australian Classification Board website alongside some first details. Notably, No Fate is said to be developed and published by Reef Entertainment and is in the works for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Additional details on its release date or window weren’t mentioned in the listing.

The biggest thing to glean from this listing so far is the supposed developer of Terminator 2D: No Fate. Reef Entertainment published one of the most recent Terminator games to come about in Terminator: Resistance. Released in 2019, Resistance was quite popular with players, which suggests that a sequel which No Fate could be, would make a lot of sense.

Assuming that Terminator 2D: No Fate is similar in style to that of Terminator: Resistance, it’s likely that the game will be a first-person shooter. That being said, the “2D” part of the title is a bit puzzling and suggests that No Fate could be something completely different. Regardless of what the truth is, we can almost certainly rely on No Fate being a real game as ratings board leaks like this almost always end up being true.

To that end, whenever Reef Entertainment does choose to lift the veil on Terminator 2D: No Fate, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook. Expect to hear more about the project once this year ends and 2025 rolls around.