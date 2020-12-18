Terminator: Resistance Enhanced Announced for PS5

✖

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced has been announced for the PlayStation 5, and will offer a significant number of improvements over the version that launched on PS4 back in 2019. Published by Reef Entertainment and developed by Teyon, the Enhanced version of the game will be offered as a free upgrade for those that already own the game on PS4, but will also be offered as a standalone physical release, for newcomers. Players will see many of the same upgrades that have been offered for PS4 games on PS5, such as 4K visuals and 60 fps, faster load times, and quite a bit more!

The announcement from Teyon can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#TerminatorResistance - ENHANCED is coming to #PlayStation5 on March 26, 2021 with a range of graphical improvements as well as additional content and a Collector’s Edition!

➡ New DLC expansion on #PS5 & PC in Summer 2021!

➡ Free upgrade to the PS5 version for all PS4 owners! pic.twitter.com/8oAqnPelB1 — TEYON (@TeyonGames) December 17, 2020

In addition to a graphic upgrade, the enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance will offer content that only released on PC, as well as completely new additions, including an Infiltrator mode. Notably, the game will take advantage of the DualSense controller in some unique ways. The adaptive triggers will be used for weapons in the game, and the coloration of the controller's light bar will be used to indicate the player's health.

While the standard edition of the game certainly sounds enticing enough on its own, hardcore fans of the Terminator franchise might be interested in the collector's edition of the game. A price point has not been announced, but the collector's edition contains a Steel Book, a set of character art cards, and a hardcover comic from Dark Horse. The comic features the "Zero Day" storyline that was previously offered digitally. Last but not least, Terminator: Resistance Enhanced will also see a paid content update released in summer 2021, exclusively for the PS5 and PC versions of the game.

All in all, it sounds like fans of the game on PS4 will have a lot to enjoy when Terminator: Resistance Enhanced releases on PS5 on March 26, 2021!

Were you a fan of Terminator: Resistance on PlayStation 4? Are you looking forward to the game's free upgrade?