Terrifier Game Announced Starring Art the Clown

Art the Clown from the Terrifier series just hit the big screen once more with Terrifier 3 out now, but already, he’s making moves in another way: a video game. Developer Relevo and publisher Selecta Play announced today plans to release Terrifier: The ARTcade Game which is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms next year. It’s set up as a beat-’em-up style game where you play as Art the Clown himself and, as Art does, goes on a rampage to take out civilians and adversaries in all kinds of gruesome ways.

The first trailer for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game can be seen below courtesy of IGN with a style akin to what we’ve seen other horror games go after in titles like RetroRealms: Ash Vs Evil Dead and RetroRealms: Halloween. It’s got plenty of violence, gore, and “dark humor” just like the Terrifier movies themselves, and in a very meta plot, Art The Clown will be terrorizing different movie sets where films about his violent antics were being shot.

The trailer is part cinematic and part gameplay with Art the Clown descending on an unsuspecting couple before going on a pixelated rampage against everyone else. We can see him using different weapons like a spiked mace, an axe, and even a tiny bicycle at times as he mows through people in arcades, in the woods, and everywhere in between.

“Step into a world of pixelated carnage with Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, a gory retro fighting beat ’em up packed with intense action, dark humor, and tons of fun!” a preview of the new game said. “Inspired by the classic beat ’em up games of the 80s and 90s.”

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game will have bosses, too, though it’s unclear if those will be characters from the movie like Sienna or if they’ll be totally new enemies. It’ll also have six different game modes ranging from quicker missions to longer challenges (possibly an endless mode?) and can support up to four players at once. In addition to playing as Art the Clown, you’ll also be able to play as the possessed version of Victoria seen at the end of Terrifier 2 and more prominently in Terrifier 3, the Pale Little Girl who was a core part of Terrifier 2, and Burke, an attendant at a psychiatric hospital who was played by pro wrestler Chris Jericho in the movies.

Given Art the Clown’s rise in popularity over a relatively short period, it was only a matter of time until he got his own video game. He’s already made his way into Call of Duty, and the Dead by Daylight developers are very aware of how many people want him in the asymmetrical multiplayer game, but his video game appearances are so far limited to just Call of Duty and his own game.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game does not yet have a release date but is scheduled to launch at some point in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.