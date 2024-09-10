Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Adding Halloween, Terrifier Skins Soon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 may be on the horizon, but that's not getting in the way of new Halloween content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone very soon. Michael Myers from the Halloween movies will finally return to Call of Duty this year, and we'll see other newer horror icons like Art the Clown from the Terrifier movies added to the games for the first time. These characters and more will be part of Call of Duty's "The Haunting" event which returns this year around Halloween, but an exact start date hasn't been announced yet.

The Call of Duty cinematic for The Haunting event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone can be seen below after it was shared this morning before all the PS5 Pro news broke loose. Michael Myers makes his appearance first, a familiar face not only to horror aficionados but also Call of Duty players since the Halloween legend has been in Call of Duty games in the past. We know from the trailer that he'll be returning during The Haunting, but whether he'll boast anything different this time remains to be seen.

Joining Michael Myers in Call of Duty is Art the Clown from the Terrifier movies (he's going to be in another one soon, too), "Sam" from the cult hit movie Trick 'r Treat, and a grinning character from Smile (which is also getting a sequel soon). Based on how Call of Duty has handled past collabs, these will be different skins for various Operators in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and will be sold either individually in the in-game store or as bundles. Most of these collabs typically come with other accessories for the characters like calling cards, weapon variants, and so on, so expect to see more than just these four in the store whenever the event gets underway.

Unfortunately for Modern Warfare 3 players, the event does come at an awkward time seeing how Black Ops 6 is coming up very soon. Since Modern Warfare 3 content doesn't carry over to Black Ops 6, you'll be leaving these skins behind in the current Call of Duty if you choose to swap over to the new Black Ops game in October. You'll still be able to use them in Warzone, however, so if you prefer that Call of Duty game anyway, you're in the clear.