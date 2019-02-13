Terrifying ‘Resident Evil 2’ Mod Replaces Mr. X With Sherry Birkin

Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake has provided a fine example of what an updated classic could really look like. That said, while many have been enjoying their stay at the home of Raccoon City’s finest, the terrifying Mr. X has certainly played a role in keeping players on their toes. One player, however, decided to answer a question that nobody asked: What if Mr. X was actually a floating headless Sherry Birkin?

The mod, created by BeastGamingHD, replaces the large and in charge Mr. X with the considerably smaller Sherry Birkin. While this seems more adorable than scary, there are a few catches. For starters, she has no head. This version of Birkin also floats, which means she doesn’t make a single noise when she is near. At least Mr. X has the courtesy to stomp around and alert you of his presence.

In addition to all of this, there is not a weapon in the game that can stop her. Everything that you toss Sherry’s way leaves her completely unfazed, whether it be bullets or grenades. She is simply unstoppable.

After watching that, we’ll take Mr. X any day of the week. Especially if the DMX mod is part of the deal, because who wouldn’t want to hear “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” each time he enters a room?

Resident Evil 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evilfranchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

What do you think about this mod? Would you rather have Mr. X in the game than a floating child that does not warn you when she is near? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!