Tetris Movie Reveals First Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming film Tetris has now been unveiled. At this point in time, primarily thanks to the success of HBO's The Last of Us, video game adaptations are becoming the hot new thing in the world of TV and film. And while there are a number of upcoming projects tied to games that will look to directly adapt the source material, Tetris is instead going in a much different direction.

Rather than centering around a bunch of anthropomorphic blocks, Tetris tells the story of how one of the world's biggest video games came to be. Taron Egerton stars in the film as Henk Rogers, who is a businessman that ends up discovering Tetris and looks to make the game a worldwide hit. However, because Tetris was created by Russian developer Alexey Pajitnov, Rogers has to learn how to find a way to work out a deal with the Soviet Union during a tumultuous period in world history. The result leads to Rogers getting enveloped in a situation that is much more complex and far more dangerous than he could have anticipated.

You can watch the new trailer for yourself in the video below:

"Taron Egerton stars in a new Apple Original Film inspired by the true story of how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation," says Apple's official description of the film. "Based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) and his discovery of Tetris in 1988. When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain."

Although the first trailer for Tetris was just unveiled today, the movie itself is set to arrive incredibly soon. Tetris will release next month on March 31st and will be available to watch exclusively through Apple TV+.

What do you think about Tetris based on this new trailer for the film? Are you planning on watching it for yourself next month when it does land on Apple TV+? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.