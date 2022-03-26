New Texas Chain Saw Massacre Character Details Revealed

Gun Media has occasionally been updating The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s site with new information about the game whether it be about the overall story or stealth mechanics that govern how players will avoid the player-controlled killers. This week, the studio shared details on the cast of “Victims” as they’re being called, the tropey characters who boast strengths, weaknesses, and unique backstories to set them apart from each other. We learned about five of those this week including a first look at the Victims’ designs and their bios.

These characters center around Maria Flores, the in-universe character who went missing near Austin, Texas, thus warranting a search by the Victims who are comprised of Julie, Leland, Connie, Sonny, and Ana. Our first look at these Victims comes from the image below which shows them all side-by-side.

Ismael Vicens, the executive producer at Gun Interactive, said two questions were asked when creating these characters: Will people enjoy playing as them, and does it make sense for these people to be a group of friends? Playstyles and personalities were formed from those questions with Gun providing the following details about each of the Victims.

Julie

“Julie is a Southern California native and fits every bit of what that description might bring to mind. Sand, surf, and sport lifestyle. But whether or not her life to this point has prepared her for the stress and strain of the experience that requires an entirely different type of toughness remains to be seen. Will her physical abilities be enough to carry her through an absolute nightmare unlike any other?”

Leland

“While Leland might have wrestled in high school, college life is a long way from high school and his glory days of wrestling. Still, he is the toughest of the group, but what he has in strength he lacks elsewhere. A native Texan and bit of a tough guy, but still no match one on one against the likes of the Slaughter Family and therefore his capabilities benefit from teamwork with his peers.”

Connie

“Connie comes from a life on the farm, where she never shied away from the work that went along with it. While not quite what you’d imagine a tomboy to be, Connie relishes in being the type of person that will surprise you with her skills. She’s crafty, intelligent, and ingenuitive. A natural tinkerer, her skills are more surgical than strong arm.”

Sonny

“Sonny might have a slightly smaller frame, but he more than makes up for that with his intellect. The best student of the bunch is not only book smart, he’s quick on his feet and quick with his decisions. Perceptive and intuitive, exceptionally situationally aware, Sonny will need to rely on his intelligence if he’s to survive, and his friends would be equally wise to reap the benefits of his abilities.”

Ana

“And then there’s Ana. Ana is fiercely motivated and a natural leader. After losing her father, she and Maria help to take care of their mother, while trying to forge their own paths as well. Now with Maria missing, Ana is done sitting idly by while law enforcement stumbles along. Determination and sheer willpower are her strongest suits, and she’ll need every ounce of her resilience to endure.”

We don’t yet know what the unique skills and attributes assigned to these characters will look like, but we at least get an idea of their playstyles from their bios. Gun promised more information would be revealed soon enough, so hopefully we’ll soon hear more about their skills and the family of killers, too.