New Texas Chain Saw Massacre Change Has Many Fans Frustrated

Gun Media has announced changes to the way that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be getting updates in the future. In a post on the game’s official subreddit, the publisher has announced that the standard bi-weekly patches will be going away, and the team will be moving to monthly updates instead. The logic is that this should give the developers more time to work on patches, as well as develop new content. Despite this, the developers still plan to take in feedback from players as they work to improve the overall game.

“With transitioning back to a monthly cadence, this decision was made to extend the amount of time our team has to work on a patch. Year Two of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and the Content Pass marks a new shift for how we will be rolling out content and game updates. With this new era, we feel this is the best way to proceed forward, while keeping up the flow of incoming new content,” the post reads.

It remains to be seen how that approach will work out, but a lot of fans have already voiced frustration. Monthly updates were previously a thing, and Gun Media moved away from them in favor of the bi-weekly method. Texas Chain Saw Massacre fans think this is a step backwards, and many are concerned that monthly updates will mean that certain issues will now take longer to resolve. Reddit user Thumperf00t says that the developer “has demonstrated an inability to act nimbly where needed, to respond to community feedback where overwhelming, and to follow-through where promised.” Another user with the handle LowenbrauDel argues that “in the current age you have to be proactive. Otherwise, players will just move on.”

LowenbrauDel certainly does have a point. With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre leaving Xbox Game Pass earlier this month, the developers will have some work to do to convince those players to buy the game, or that their money was well spent. Since launching last year, one of the biggest concerns about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is that it would quickly stop seeing updates as we saw with Friday the 13th: The Game. That obviously hasn’t happened yet, but it’s hardly unprecedented, and now there’s increased competition with the release of asymmetrical horror games like Killer Clowns from Outer Space.

It remains to be seen how these changes will pan out. It’s entirely possible that changing to a monthly system will result in better updates and a development team that has a little more breathing room. But fans can hardly be blamed for feeling concerned about the game’s future.

