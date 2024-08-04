The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Almost one year to the day after appearing on the service, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. The game’s departure was announced alongside two other games that will be leaving on August 16th: Airborne Kingdom and Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition. New games are cycled in and out of Xbox Game Pass every month, and we’ve already seen some exciting new games announced for August. However, this is likely to disappoint a lot of players that have been with the game since day one, including Xbox users that have purchased any of the game’s DLC.

Since the announcement, a lot of players have questioned the impact the departure will have on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre‘s player base. Many fans are worried that this could end up killing the game, or at least result in a huge loss of players. Gun Media has yet to address the departure, but it’s easy to see why so many people are concerned. After the unceremonious death of Friday the 13th: The Game, fans have been very worried about Texas Chain Saw suffering a similar fate. The legal situation surrounding the two games is significantly different, but it’s not hard to see why this is cause for concern.

While Game Pass subscribers will no longer be able to play the game as part of their subscription, it’s not leaving the Microsoft Store, and will be available for purchase for the foreseeable future. As with all games that leave the service, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be offered at a 20% discount to all Game Pass subscribers. That’s not nearly as good as the discount the game received on Xbox last month, but hopefully we’ll see an even better price in the near future.

Of course, those that would prefer a physical version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can also purchase the 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition. Revealed last month, the set includes a copy of the game, the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie on Blu-Ray, and several other extras. Readers can learn more about that set right here.

How do you feel about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre leaving Xbox Game Pass? Do you think it will have a significant impact on the game?