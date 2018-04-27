Thanos vs Kratos Death Match Has Internet In Heated Debate
Who would win in a deathmatch between Kratos and Thanos? The Internet is currently invested in that answer - quite heavily, in fact. It started as innocently as any major fan debate: someone on Twitter put up a photo of Thanos against a photo of Kratos, and asked, "A fight to death who's winning??" That epic inquiry (expressed in questionable grammar and punctuation) quickly caught on with fans, leading to some pretty heated debate.
It's a pretty good question if we're being honest: Thanos The Mad Titan, and Kratos, the God of War, are pretty well-matched in terms of power, endurance, ferocity, and the ability to harness powerful mystical artifacts and lay waste with them.
So who wins in the versus battle between Thanos and Kratos - let us know what you think in the comments, and here's a small sampling of what fans on the Internet are saying:
Set It Off
A fight to death who’s winning??
Thanos OR Kratos pic.twitter.com/NAOMRgQvoJ— NNAYI (@nnayidavid) December 30, 2020
Here's the question that set off the debate.prevnext
Let's Examine The Evidence
Anything I see this comparison I always show people this video of Thanos capping Hulk like a 3years old kid pic.twitter.com/iQlwhbUIjl— Fuegoleon (@Waffirian_) December 30, 2020
Exhibit A: Thanos beatdown the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in like 5 seconds. In fact, the Mad Titan technically never lost a bout with any of the heroes (one-on-one or tag-team), in either Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame. Hard to argue with that.prevnext
Comics > Movies
The disrespect to Thanos is very real here. Most of you are confusing cinematic universe Thanos to Kratos. Have u read about "Thanos in the comics"?— 🌹🌹🌹 (@BraRicky_Gh) December 30, 2020
Smh
Marvel Comics fans already know that comic book Thanos is way more powerful than movie Thanos. That must be factored into the equation.prevnext
That PS4 Tho...
We know about thanos comics shits.. but have you played god of war kratos isn’t called god of war for nothing Man be fighting gods wey bigger than him and stronger than him, just go play it in a pes 4 first and see monsters he’s fighting— Moe (@MoeAkuboh) December 30, 2020
By the same token, gamers know the different versions of Kratos have seen major power and ability upgrades with new generations of systems. Gotta factor that into the equation, as well.prevnext
The God Factor
It depends. Are we talking about Thanos with or without the infinity stones. Those stones are the game changer. No being should have that much power. With those stones Thanos will defeat anyone and anything.— Son of El (@ElsonMorali) December 30, 2020
The question of the Infinity Stones (or Gems) is definitely one that must be addressed. With those stones, Thanos is basically omnipotent.prevnext
The God-Killer
1. Leading Spartan Army at a Young Age,
2. Killed Ares (god of War), Zeus, Poseidon and others including the Titans
3. Went to Hell 3 times and Came Back
4. Killed the Sisters of Fate (The Life force destiny & Primordial deities)
Kratos! pic.twitter.com/8H2xzTe4Dp— Injiggerwolf (@Injiggerwolfia) December 30, 2020
Does collecting a bunch of stones that make you god matter when facing a being who is an unstoppable god-killer? You decide.prevnext
The Best Resurrector
Kratos that died three times,fought death and came back to life. Since thanos died why he nor come back to life— Oshevirenuel (@oshevirenuel) December 30, 2020
In the end, the winner of this battle may not be the best or most brutal warrior: it's the guy who is able to come back from death to fight again. In that case...prev