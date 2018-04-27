Thanos vs Kratos Death Match Has Internet In Heated Debate

Who would win in a deathmatch between Kratos and Thanos? The Internet is currently invested in that answer - quite heavily, in fact. It started as innocently as any major fan debate: someone on Twitter put up a photo of Thanos against a photo of Kratos, and asked, "A fight to death who's winning??" That epic inquiry (expressed in questionable grammar and punctuation) quickly caught on with fans, leading to some pretty heated debate.

It's a pretty good question if we're being honest: Thanos The Mad Titan, and Kratos, the God of War, are pretty well-matched in terms of power, endurance, ferocity, and the ability to harness powerful mystical artifacts and lay waste with them.

So who wins in the versus battle between Thanos and Kratos - let us know what you think in the comments, and here's a small sampling of what fans on the Internet are saying: