Thanos vs Kratos Death Match Has Internet In Heated Debate

By Kofi Outlaw

Who would win in a deathmatch between Kratos and Thanos? The Internet is currently invested in that answer - quite heavily, in fact. It started as innocently as any major fan debate: someone on Twitter put up a photo of Thanos against a photo of Kratos, and asked, "A fight to death who's winning??" That epic inquiry (expressed in questionable grammar and punctuation) quickly caught on with fans, leading to some pretty heated debate.

It's a pretty good question if we're being honest: Thanos The Mad Titan, and Kratos, the God of War, are pretty well-matched in terms of power, endurance, ferocity, and the ability to harness powerful mystical artifacts and lay waste with them.

So who wins in the versus battle between Thanos and Kratos - let us know what you think in the comments, and here's a small sampling of what fans on the Internet are saying:

Set It Off

Here's the question that set off the debate. 

Let's Examine The Evidence

Exhibit A: Thanos beatdown the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in like 5 seconds. In fact, the Mad Titan technically never lost a bout with any of the heroes (one-on-one or tag-team), in either Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame. Hard to argue with that. 

Comics > Movies

Marvel Comics fans already know that comic book Thanos is way more powerful than movie Thanos. That must be factored into the equation. 

That PS4 Tho...

By the same token, gamers know the different versions of Kratos have seen major power and ability upgrades with new generations of systems. Gotta factor that into the equation, as well.  

The God Factor

The question of the Infinity Stones (or Gems) is definitely one that must be addressed. With those stones, Thanos is basically omnipotent. 

The God-Killer

Does collecting a bunch of stones that make you god matter when facing a being who is an unstoppable god-killer? You decide. 

The Best Resurrector

In the end, the winner of this battle may not be the best or most brutal warrior: it's the guy who is able to come back from death to fight again. In that case... 

