Remembering Stan Lee Kicking Butt In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Video Game As a Playable Character

With the passing of the legendary Stan Lee, some players have been requesting if it’s possible we might see him as an alternate playable character in Marvel’s Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4. While it might be a while to see if that happens, there is one other title that fans can turn to if they want to take to the streets as Stan the Man.

That game is The Amazing Spider-Man, based on the Sony film of the same name. The game came out in 2012 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U and other platforms, with the console versions being the ones that feature Stan Lee in full Spider-Man mode.

You can get a peek of the action in the video above, which features Stan talking about his role in the game as he swings around New York City, attempting to capture lost script pages.

In the video, Lee explained, “I am so excited about the fact that I play myself in The Amazing Spider-Man game.”

We then see the script pages fly out a window, with Lee pursuing them in certain points of the city. As you can see, he had quite a bit of physicality is his character between web swings.

“Not only do I play me, but I’ve got just about all the powers that Spider-Man has. How cool is that?” he noted. We then see him take on some thugs on the ground, making quips like, “This guy needs some care and attention” while looking through his signature glasses. It’s a pretty awesome feature, to say the least.

Yeah, The Amazing Spider-Man isn’t quite on the same level as Insomniac Games’ latest take on the hero. But considering that it’s a unique tribute to the late Stan Lee, it might be worth it for some fans to pick it up and see what he can do. It’s the sort of stuff that makes you want to yell, “Excelsior!” in tribute to the legend.

“You know, I really think the fans will love it,” he noted at the time. And he was right. Gotta love his classic quip about being the “king of cameos” as well. “Take that, Hitchcock!”

Watch the trailer above, along with some gameplay footage below. We’ll miss you, Stan.

The Amazing Spider-Man is available now for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii U. You can also play the newest Spider-Man now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.