Marvel Teases More Details About ‘The Avengers Project’ With Crystal Dynamics

When Marvel and Square Enix announced that they were partnering up to bring in a new Avengers game, many were excited to see what direction they would take it – especially mechanically. Since their initial announcement, details on the upcoming title have been scarce. Luckily, Marvel is throwing us a small bone with a new blog post giving us a small taste of what lies on the horizon. From the team assembled, this could be very impressive.

According to their most recent blog post from Marvel themselves, “The Avengers project, featuring a completely new and original story, will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come. The project will be jammed pack with characters, environments, and iconic moments that will thrill Marvelites.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our previous coverage from just last month shows off an incredibly impressive list of talent tied this this project. Fans of the Uncharted series, The Last of Us, Dead Space, and more all have something to look forward to as this list of incredibly talented industry folks lend their expertise to the upcoming project. Fans of Marvel are in good hands with this eclectic cast of industry professionals in an effort to deliver on their promise at “delivering an incredible, completely original Avengers experience to our gamers.”

“We’re committed to delivering an incredible, completely original Avengers experience to our gamers, and that means we are always looking to add amazing developers to our existing best in class studio talent,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “As development progresses, our studio continues to grow. The tremendous progress we’ve made on TheAvengers project further drives us toward our goal of crafting something all Marvel fans will be proud of, and will play for years to come. We can’t wait to show you what we mean in the future.

“We recently hired fifteen world-renowned industry veterans, spanning production leadership, animation, design, art and engineering, who have previously worked on games such as Batman: Arkham Origins, Dead Space, Star Wars: Battlefront and many more.” said Ron Rosenberg, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “Their AAA experience adds to an already deep roster, making us well-positioned to deliver on the ambitious goals we’ve set for ourselves with TheAvengers project. It’s a stellar addition of many people who fit incredibly well into our wheelhouse of building game experiences we all love.”

The team promises that development is progressing at a tremendous rate and that this completely original Avengers experience will be one worth waiting for.