The Banner Saga 3 Gets a Confirmed Release Date, Bonus Edition

If adventure is your forte, then you definitely want to make a date with The Banner Saga 3 when it arrives this summer.

The developers at Stoic Studio have confirmed that the game will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on July 24, with a Switch version to follow at a later date.

On that same day, 505 Games will also be releasing a special physical version of The Banner Saga Trilogy: Bonus Edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will include all three games in the series, along with a “Best of” soundtrack, a miniature art book, a collectible poster and the in-game Horn of Lichbaen iten.

Need to know more about The Banner Saga 3? Its latest trailer is above, and the full features list is below:

Live through an epic role-playing Viking saga where your strategic choices directly affect your personal journey. Make allies as you travel with your caravan across this stunning yet harsh landscape. Carefully choose those who will help fight a new threat that jeopardizes an entire civilization.

Key Features

Player choice that drives your own narrative – every decision you make in travel, conversation and combat has a meaningful effect on the outcome as your story unfolds.

Strategic combat with consequences – victory or defeat and even the permanent loss of a character depends on which characters you choose to take into battle and what decisions you make afterwards.

The journey is as important as battle – your role in building and managing your caravan as you travel the vast frozen landscape is critical to not only your own survival but the survival of an entire civilization.

And here are the details on the Bonus Edition!

About

Weave your own thread through this epic viking RPG adventure!

Key Features

Guide your caravan across the landscape of a breaking world, where the sun has stopped in the sky and the gods are dead. Bold leadership decisions, wise use of resources, and skillful battle tactics are vital to ensure that you and your clans make it through alive.

Beautifully hand drawn combat sequences and animations, accompanied by an evocative score from Grammy–nominated composer Austin Wintory.

Choose from 48 playable characters from 4 different races and 40 different classes each with unique abilities and upgrade options.

Build and manage your caravan and its resources wisely on your journey – decisions are critical to not only your own survival but the survival of an entire civilization.

Engage in strategic combat and think about the consequences – victory or defeat and even the permanent loss of a character depends on your choices.

Bonus Edition Includes:

The Banner Saga, The Banner Saga 2, and The Banner Saga 3

Best of Soundtrack

Mini Art Book

Collectible Poster

Horn of Lichbaen In-Game Item

