‘The Banner Saga’ Physical Edition Now Available on Nintendo Switch

For those looking for a fantastic RPG experience, look no further because the The Banner Saga 3 has officially made its way to the hybrid console from Nintendo. Haven’t played the first two games? No worries! The three titles have been combined into one easy to get into experience!

“Launching a physical edition of the Banner Saga Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch with the Gearbox team is truly awesome”. Said Steve Escalante, founder and GM of Versus Evil. “Fans of the Banner Saga franchise will be able to binge play the entire series from start to finish. This is the best time to get into one of the best Strategy franchises released in the last several years.”

The physical edition gives players a chance to relive the story once more while owning a physical copy of the game for collector purposes. Truly a story worth treasuring, the teams over at Versus Evil and Gearbox Publishing have made sure that the spirit of RPGs is alive and well.

Here’s what you need to know about the three strategy RPGs:

The Banner Saga:

“Live through an epic role-playing Viking saga where your strategic choices directly affect your personal journey. Make allies as you travel with your caravan across this stunning yet harsh landscape. Carefully choose those who will help fight a new threat that jeopardizes an entire civilization. Every decision you make in travel, conversation and combat has a meaningful effect on the outcome as your story unfolds. Not everyone will survive, but they will be remembered.”

Player choice that drives your own narrative – every decision you make in travel, conversation and combat has a meaningful effect on the outcome as your story unfolds.

Over 25 playable characters from 2 different races, human and varl, the horned giants – embark on your epic journey with a variety of characters from 7 different classes, each with unique abilities and upgrade options to fit your play style.

Strategic combat with consequences – victory or defeat and even the permanent loss of a character depends on which characters you choose to take into battle and what decisions you make afterwards.

The journey is as important as battle – your role in building and managing your caravan as you travel the vast frozen landscape is critical to not only your own survival but the survival of an entire civilization.

An epic Viking saga brought to life in 2D glory – beautifully hand drawn combat sequences and animations, accompanied by an evocative score from Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory, will immerse you into a fantasy realm inspired by Norse mythology.

Multiplayer Combat Enhanced – sharpen your combat skills in the free multiplayer game “Factions”. Compete against other players with many of the character classes you see in The Banner Saga.

The Banner Saga 2:

“This epic, story-based, role-playing game continues its emotional journey across a breaking world. Bold leadership decisions, wise use of resources, and skillful battle tactics are vital to ensure your viking clans make it through alive. Experience what took the indie gaming world by storm in Banner Saga 2!”

The Banner Saga 3:

“Banner Saga 3 is the final dramatic chapter in the mature, story driven Viking RPG series which has won over 20 awards and has been nominated for 4 BAFTA awards. As the world continues to crumble around you, who can you trust, how will you protect your allies and what choices will you make as the Darkness draws near?”