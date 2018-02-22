The Behemoth’s Pit People Will See a Full Release On Xbox One, Steam Next Month

It almost seems like that the developers on The Behemoth were working on Pit People for an eternity, since we've always seen it at game conventions, but never got a release date for the "full" game. (It's currently on Game Preview on Xbox One and Early Access on Steam.) But, c'mon, building a sound and highly enjoyable strategy game isn't easy – and what's more, it looks like the team is finally headed towards the finish line.

The developer has announced today that Pit People will officially leave Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One, and go to full release starting on March 2. Those of you that purchased the game back then will be upgraded to the full version upon release.

The game initially "released" in early form last year, during January 2017, where The Behemoth was taking a lot of fan feedback from the game and applying changes through updates. The latest one, Update 6, is now scheduled to bring the game into full form, with all of its bells and whistles intact.

The team noted, "In the full release, the story is completed with cinematics and all, along with a whole new world map with 15 additional bonus missions. There will also be other changes, such as balancing improvements and polish, included in the update as well. An official changelist will be released with the launch of the full release."

The release date announcement trailer is above, and it gives you an idea of what the game is about, with its humorous art style and its deep but enjoyable tactics, as you attempt to work your way around a battle map.

The company notes, "Previously referred to as Game 4, this is the fourth game title by The Behemoth. Shortly before the release of BattleBlock Theater, we started working on something new. We schemed up a bunch of concepts and picked our strongest one. From there we fleshed out the lone survivor prototype!! As it grew stronger and stronger, we polished it, furnished it with delights, and added (gluten free?) sprinkles. Yes, as the chicken dictates, this game is of a genre we haven't covered before and seek to breathe a new flavor into."

We highly suggest checking the game out, especially if you're a fan of The Behemoth's work. You can purchase it for $14.99 now on Xbox One and PC, and its full price of $19.99 takes effect after release.