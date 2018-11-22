The Best Black Friday Deals on Essential Nintendo Switch Games Are Live

Now that you’ve secured a Nintendo Switch for the holidays, you’re going to need some additional games. For that, look no further than Walmart’s Black Friday 2018 offerings. They have a whole bunch of essential Nintendo Switch titles on sale right now in physical form:

• The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $45

• Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $45

• Super Mario Odyssey – $45

• Splatoon 2 – $45

At the time of writing, deals on Kirby Star Allies ($35), Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze ($35), and Arms ($35) were sold out online, but keep tabs on those links for a restock.

On a related note, Amazon is running another deal on SanDisk storage products for Black Friday, and they’ve really gone nuts with it this time. The sale includes some truly shocking prices on external hard drives, flash drives and more. However, most of you will probably make a beeline for the microSD cards because…wow. I mean, 400GB for $79.99 (68% off)? That’s an all-time low price by at least $30. If you’re getting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, taking advantage of this sale is an absolute must. You’ll need it pretty quickly if you plan on downloading games.

You can shop the Amazon’s entire Black Friday SanDisk sale right here. If you want to head right for the microSD cards, we can help you out with that. Grab the SanDisk 64GB microSD card for $11.49 (54% off), a 128GB card for $19.99 (32% off), 200GB card for $29.99 (38% off), a 256GB card for $39.99 (45% off), and a 400GB card for $79.99 (68% off). All of those deals represent all-time low prices – some by a considerable margin.

