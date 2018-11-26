The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deal is Live

If you were holding out until Cyber Monday to see what deals would pop up on a Nintendo Switch, your patience has paid off. GameStop has just sweetened the $50 GameStop gift card promotion they ran for Black Friday on select Nintendo Switch consoles to include a $35 Nintendo eShop gift card bonus. That’s plenty of credit to score you some pretty fantastic and affordable indie games. At the time of writing, the GameStop Cyber Monday page lists the deal, and links to the Nintendo Switch offerings here. The individual Nintendo Switch listings weren’t visually updated to include the $35 eShop bonus shortly after midnight, but it may already be active. UPDATE: The listings are active here and here.

Overall, this is the best deal that we’ve seen thus far on the Nintendo Switch, so take advantage of it while you can – it’s only a matter of time before all of the consoles mentioned above sell out. Keep in mind that the deal is only good online and that shipping is free on orders over $35.

On a related note, you might also want to consider picking up Nintendo’s Pro Controller. In most situations, it is the best controller for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market, period.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, the Black Friday deal on the controller brings the price down to $59.99, which is as low a price as we’ve ever seen on it. You can get the deal at Walmart and Amazon right now while the sale/supplies last.

