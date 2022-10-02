The Callisto Protocol Adds The Boys Star to Cast

The upcoming survival-horror game The Callisto Protocol is set to feature one of the primary actresses seen in Amazon's smash-hit TV series The Boys. As it currently stands, The Callisto Protocol already has some big-name actors attached to the project as Josh Duhamel is set to star as the main protagonist of the game, Jacob Lee. And while Duhamel's addition to the title might have made it that much more notable, it seems that developer Striking Distance Studios is looking to pad out the cast with even more recognizable faces.

As seen in the latest trailer for The Callisto Protocol, it was confirmed that actress Karen Fukuhara will be appearing in the game. Fukuhara, who is most well-known for her role as Kimiko in The Boys and Katana in Suicide Squad, will portray the character Dani Nakamura within The Callisto Protocol. In recent years, Fukuhara has been appearing in a variety of different TV shows, movies, and animated projects, but The Callisto Protocol will mark her first foray into the world of video games.

Although Fukuhara is shown off in the new video for The Callisto Protocol, it's still not known just how much she'll be appearing in the title. Based on what we've seen so far, it looks like her character will be an ally of Jacob Lee, but her own motives and goals are still unknown. Given that she's now the most prominent person outside of Duhamel to be featured in The Callisto Protocol, though, it seems likely that she'll play a large part in the game's story.

For now, the one thing we know with certainty is that The Callisto Protocol will release later this year on December 2nd. When it does launch, it will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

