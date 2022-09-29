New The Callisto Protocol Trailer Reveals The Truth of Black Iron

The Callisto Protocol is still a few months away from release, but developer Striking Distance Studios has dropped an all-new trailer to tide fans over in the meantime. The new video is a substantial one, lasting more than two minutes, and giving viewers a better look at Black Iron Prison, the game's main setting. The trailer also puts a big spotlight on the game's narrative, as Josh Duhamel's Jacob Lee tries to uncover "the truth of Black Iron." The trailer is pretty light on actual gameplay footage, but it does do a nice job conveying the game's tone!

The all-new trailer for The Callisto Protocol can be found embedded below.

The new trailer makes Black Iron Prison look quite creepy, and Lee and the rest of the team will be working to uncover exactly what the heck happened there. The setting seems to have plenty of hints throughout, including messages scrawled on the walls such as "it's a lie" and "shoot the tentacles." The Callisto Protocol is looking like an ideal match for fans of movies like Alien and Event Horizon. Sci-fi horror excels when it uses claustrophobia and isolation to ramp up tension, and that's on full display in today's trailer.

From what's been shown thus far, The Callisto Protocol is really looking promising! The game is being directed by Glen Schofield, the creator and executive producer of Dead Space. From everything shown thus far, The Callisto Protocol seems to have quite a bit in common with its predecessor, acting as a bit of a spiritual successor. Of course, the EA series has its own entry releasing in 2023, so it will be interesting to see how horror fans embrace both of these titles when they release!

The Callisto Protocol is set to release December 2nd on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

