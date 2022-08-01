The Callisto Protocol Reveals New Enemy Type

The Callisto Protocol is set to finally release at the end of this year, and as such, we've started to slowly see a whole lot more of the game in recent months. Not only have multiple trailers for the title come about in recent months, but Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield has now unveiled a new enemy type that will appear in the survival-horror game.

Shown off in a recent post on Twitter, Schofield gave eager fans a look at "The Blind," which is an enemy that players will come across within The Callisto Protocol. Schofield didn't say much about what this enemy will do in the game, but he did praise its look while describing it as "a biophage that has evolved and adapted in the dark." The image of this enemy also showed that The Blind will have tendrils coming off of its body, which makes for quite a foreboding look.

We’ve got some awesome creatures in @CallistoTheGame The character team is unbelievable. This is “The Blind” a biophage that has evolved and adapted in the dark. pic.twitter.com/X1Gdf5noKV — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 29, 2022

In all likelihood, we should continue to get more reveals like this as we continue to get closer to the launch of The Callisto Protocol in the coming months. Based on what we've seen here with The Blind, though, it looks like most of the monsters that will be appearing in the game will be quite horrifying, to say the least.

The Callisto Protocol is set to release later this year on December 2nd and will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you'd like to learn more about the game, you can check out an official description of its story below.

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."