The Controller People Custom PlayStation 4 Controller Review: Building On A Strong Foundation

There are a lot of great companies out there that produce quality custom controllers, but I’m surprised how many you can come across out of left field. Sometimes the smaller companies are the ones that can really show you what they’re made of.

That’s where I came across TheControllerPeople, a team in the U.K. that specializes in modding and creating fancy PlayStation 4 controllers with some added features that really cater to the player. A few weeks back, I had talked with them about checking out their custom Titanfall controller, something I’ve been wanting to see since the PS4 never really got its own, like Microsoft did when the first game came out for Xbox One. (It’s only fair, right? Balance.)

And it’s with its first build of the controller that I was able to see what they were going for when it comes to taking customization of their peripherals to the next level over the (growing) competition, whether it was remapping certain features on the controller for a better fit for players, or utilizing some new “ClickSticks” for better convenience of functionality.

Get With The Clicks, And Remaps

That’s what the team call these little nubs that are installed on the back of the controller, standing out a little bit from the routine design to provide the player extra functionality in a game. Gripping onto the controller, they’re easily reachable using the middle fingers of your hands, sort of like how the triggers fit comfortably with the index fingers. It’s a neat idea, and one that the team has since improved upon with its models over time, as older sticks were a bit edgier, causing a very slight sticking feeling into the hands.

But the team now works with rounded ClickSticks, and I have to say it’s like night and day. I tried out two different models, one with the older ClickSticks and one with the new, rounded ones. Not only do you get the level of feel that you want out of these (with remapping capabilities – more on that in a second), but they’re really convenient to use, especially with something along the lines of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare or FIFA 18, when you can click on these without mashing on a face button. I was really impressed how routine they felt – and kind of missed them when I went back to another controller, Force of habit, I suppose.

As for the remap feature, it’s basically a matter of holding down the stick that you’re looking to reprogram for about 12 seconds or so, and pressing the button you want to interchange functionality with. So, sure, you could change the firing functionality if you want, should you want to save the wear on your thumbs during a match. There’s a little check card that shows you just how these can be mapped, included with the controller (along with a neat little box featuring the company’s logo and “winking people”.) I thought this was a brilliant feature that worked really well with the latest model of the controller, even without any sort of light-up feature to indicate you’re doing it right. (That would’ve probably added to the cost, anyway.)

Features Galore

The team has also built in these SST trigger stops built into the L2 and R2 triggers for better functionality, though it’s an option you can do away with if you choose. The stops help you fire and aim with more precision in first person shooters that can improve how they play, with more frequency. But the studs can be removed, if you prefer full-on usage out of them. I found it real convenient how you could put them in and take them out when needed, depending on the game you’re playing.

Other features worth noting on TheControllerPeople’s savvy little model are the custom grips, which feature little lightning bolts (well, on this model anyhow) that are fashioned together neatly into a pattern, and the interchangeable analog sticks, in case you want to go for a more concave feeling, instead of the general DualShock 4 design. These are great additions to an already smoothly built controller, adding more to the general attire we’ve come to expect from a team like TheControllerPeople. The grips are plastic, so there’s a slight chance they could break if you drop a controller or anything. But the team was real courteous when this happened with the initial test controller, and made up for it with a better model, so fret not. (Plus, they’re optional, so you can always go with routine grips, if you prefer. I like this design, though.)

As far as controller performance goes, TheControllerPeople’s peripheral did remarkably. Even the initial model I was sent, with the weirdly shaped ClickSticks, was really something, but I was amazed how well the second build performed when I swapped them out. I had no trouble playing anything from fighting games to adventure games with it, and the new ClickSticks fit right into my play style with ease. Plus, its smooth, polished build makes it easy to hold, melding in with the plastic grips to create an ergonomic, yet innovative, design. I was really pleased by how well this controller performed.

There is an option to get the controller with a bullseye-like D-pad for improved functionality, if you prefer. I think I prefer the general D-pad design, though, as these seem a bit on the large side. Still, for someone looking to try something new – particularly with fighting games – they might strike you as a curiousity.

A Terrific Controller, And Not Bad On Price Either

So we’ve got quality build and strong performance, along with features you don’t normally get from a company. Now, then, what about price? This is the thing that really makes you question if a custom controller is worth it, right? Fortunately, TheControllerPeople have some pretty fair rates going, with controllers going from around 62.50 in pounds on up (remember, they’re in the UK), depending what you’re going after. Controllers can fare anywhere from around, per estimates, $95 to $165 shipped (that’s a rough translation from pounds, but still reasonable), depending what you’re going after.

For instance, probably one of the most expensive controllers the company sells is its TCP Ultimate, with pretty much every feature it sells built into the controller. A plain model goes for around 110 pounds or so, which is pretty steep, but comes with a number of features you don’t expect. Now, that’s their highest selling model. There are a number of “hydro dipped”, custom and “Elite” controllers that rotate around a much lower price, plus there’s an option where you can send in your own DualShock 4 controller, if you want to save a few bucks – and it’s a worthwhile choice to have if you’re strapped for cash.

Sure, the shipping process can take a little time, but it’s worth it for the quality of the controller that you get. Plus it’s reasonable when it comes to price, with a number of different models and options available. So if you want a controller that’s entirely painted pink, including touchpad and face buttons, hey, you’ve got that option. (We know you D.Va fans are out there. Admit it.)

As stated before, I hadn’t really heard too much about TheControllerPeople when I was making my rounds for new controllers to try on the PS4, but I’m glad I did. This small, sufficient team is making some really good peripherals for the market, with features that can make a difference and the kind of design that can throw you for a loop if you’re not expecting it. I enjoyed my time with their newest model of a controller and getting to use its abilities in the best way possible, and chances are you will, too.

They may not be a popular brand just yet, but give them time – TheControllerPeople’s PS4 models will definitely grow on you. Especially the first time you use them “ClickSticks”.

RATING: Four and a half stars out of five.

Disclaimer: A review model was sent by the manufacturer.