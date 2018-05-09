The Crew 2 Beta Registration Now Open

Hot on the heels of our previous report on motorcycles being included in the game, Ubisoft has given fans more news to get revved up over, as registration for the upcoming The Crew 2 beta has opened up.

The game saw a closed beta back in March, which drew thousands of fans that were looking to try out the improved sequel which allowed them to switch between land, sea and air for different events. But with the game getting close to release next month, Ubisoft is getting serious with this next test as it’s opening it up for registered players across the board on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

The beta link can be found here. All you basically need to do is register for your platform of choice. If you’re chosen, you’ll receive a download code that will let you join in the fun at a yet-to-be-determined date.

While Ubisoft didn’t detail just how much access you’ll have to the game with the beta, it did note that codes sent out to players will let them play all upcoming betas leading to its release. They will also receive updates via email as well as any information regarding updates.

Here’s the breakdown on The Crew 2‘s features, in case you missed them previously:

Take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. With a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats, and planes to choose from, experience the unbridled thrill and adrenaline-pumping excitement of competing across the entire US as you test your skills in a wide range of driving disciplines. Record every heart-pounding moment and share them with the simple push of a button. Fame is yours to take! Play with up to seven friends online.

Features:

Discover the entire US through non-stop competition, no-limits exploration, and total freedom.

Push boundaries in new vehicles, including planes, boats, motorcycles, and cars.

Seamlessly switch between vehicles with the Fast Fav feature, to go from boat to car to plane to motorcycle, without loading screens.

Make your mark on the entire motorsports scene in street and pro racing, off-road, or freestyle.

Create new challenges for others when you hit achievements, and easily share all of your best moments with the press of a button.

We’ll let you know once a release date is announced for the beta, but it won’t be too much longer.

The Crew 2 releases on June 29 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.