The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Release Date Revealed

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games announced this week the release date for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. The new game set in the decision-based series will be out on November 18th, the creators said, a date which has it coming out during a month which is already shaping up to be quite the busy one. This release date announcement as accompanied by a trailer as well that showed off different features that'll be either returning to the game or will be totally new.

That trailer can be seen below wherein the date for the new game's launch was confirmed. For those who've played the past Dark Pictures games and are already hooked or those who are interested in this one's seemingly more grounded (albeit still creepy) story, Bandai Namco shared the pre-order link, too. The base game costs $40, but it's there are a few different special editions and extras to look at as well if you want more than just the game.

Interestingly enough, the release date we've gotten here on Wednesday is different from the one or two dates that "leaked" previously. One of those suggested that the game would be out on November 30th, but that one didn't seem especially likely given that the date fell on a Wednesday. Another database listing said that the game would be out on October 21st, but it seems that one wasn't correct either.

Release date aside, the new trailer accompanying this announcement showed off a couple of features that players can look forward to with some of those totally new to the series. Features highlighted in the trailer included "extended exploration mechanics" that showed our protagonists sliding around and jumping over things while walking across perilous balance-focused obstacles. Characters will also have an inventory to hold onto their found loot, and some new gameplay challenges previewed showed players having to manipulate buttons and keypads to solve puzzles. This game will also have an online shared story for players to experience as well as local multiplayer support.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me will be out for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on November 18th.