The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Release Date Potentially Leaked

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is supposed to be out at some point during Fall 2022, but thanks to a supposed leak that surfaced online recently, we might have a better idea of when the game will be coming out. Datamining efforts show most recently that the game will be out on November 30th, though Bandai Namco has not yet announced a more specific release date for the game beyond Fall 2022.

Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia who often shares info from listings related to Windows PC and Xbox games shared the tweet below this week that showed the box art for The Devil in Me. The image showed a product called The Dark Pictures Anthology: Volume 2 which appears to combine both House of Ashes and The Devil in Me in one product similar to how the past Dark Pictures games Little Hope and Man of Medan were grouped. More importantly than that, however, is the supposed release date of November 30th attached to the new game which was included in the tweet.

NAMCO – THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: THE DEVIL IN ME | Release Date: November 30 pic.twitter.com/fiI2N3Wxqx — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 29, 2022

That date again hasn't been confirmed, but there are reasons both in favor of this possible release date and against it. For one, November 30th is a Wednesday which does not typically signal an accurate release date since games usually come out on Tuesday or Friday (unless you're God of War Ragnarok, that is). However, previous announcements from Bandai Namco have indicated that this game could indeed be releasing in November. The announcement about its release window and a new trailer currently says "coming this fall," but cached versions of this page that show up in Google searches show that the text at one point said "Coming this November from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc."

🚨 The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me , October 21 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2vWnvXwMTn — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 23, 2022

Complicating that further is the fact that fellow listing dataminer PlayStationSize said recently that the game would be out on October 21st which is still within the Fall 2022 window and happens to be on a Friday. As those dates draw nearer, we'll hopefully get a release date announcement from Bandai Namco soon to confirm the plans for the game's release.