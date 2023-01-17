The Day Before Gameplay, More Info Coming Soon

The Day Before from the developer Fntastic has long hovered around the top of Steam's most wishlisted charts, but despite that staying power, there really hasn't been that much of the game shown off lately. Fntastic has talked about its culture within the studio and has shown off features here and there, but actual gameplay from The Day Before has been sporadic. That'll change soon, however, now that the developer has confirmed plans to show off some "raw gameplay" from The Day Before at some point this month.

A message from the developer was shared within the game's Discord server to bring players the welcome news about the presentation planned for this month. Fntastic said the wait is almost over, and while a specific date wasn't given, we know we'll get something this month.

"We are pleased to inform you that the wait for news regarding our game release is coming to an end," an update in the Discord server said. "After careful consideration and discussions with our leadership team, we have received approval to share the information you have been eagerly anticipating."

So, what will up-and-coming The Day Before players be getting? All we know for sure is that gameplay will be shown, but Fntastic assured players that gameplay would show off some of the features that the community has been most interested in. After that, the developer said we should have a clearer picture of where the studio's at in terms of work on the game.

"This month, we will be releasing raw gameplay footage, as per the numerous requests received from our community," the message continued. "This footage will showcase a majority of the features and gameplay elements requested by our community and will provide a clear glimpse into the current state of development for The Day Before. We hope you enjoy it."

The Day Before was supposed to come out a year ago, but it was delayed by nearly a full year. It's now supposed to be out on March 1st, so we'll hopefully get more previews like this one ahead of that release.