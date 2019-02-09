‘The Division 2’ Beta Bug Fixes Revealed

The Division 2 beta is going on now for those that were invited and just like any other beta for an online game, there were the expected issues. But, that’s what this play time is for and the developers over at Ubisoft have been hard at work and have deployed a small patch to tackle some of its bigger issues.

According to the studio, below are the fixes that should now be live:

Note to PS4 players – while this patch is only 189mb, it might take longer than normal to install. You can download and install the patch right now and be ready for the servers coming online again.

Fixed several sources of game server crashes that resulted in DELTA-3 error messages.

Audio issues with NPCs in languages other than English have been fixed.

PC and PS4 players will not crash upon launching the game when accepting a group invite outside of the game anymore.

Concerning the closed beta that is going on now, here’s what you need to know: “You are limited to one character during the testing phase, and this character cannot be deleted,” shared the studio in a recent update on their website. “At character creation, you are able to cycle through presets of customization features to randomize your Agent. Remember that character progression is capped at level seven during this period.”

As for the side missions outside of the main narrative:

Empire Autumn Hotel

MLK Library Hostages

National Archives

Mustang Court Rescue

Bureau Headquarters

Additionally, there will be different zones as well:

The White House—also serving as your Base of Operations in D.C.

Downtown East

The Federal Triangle

The Smithsonian

Final Epiphany

The 1040

Dark Zone East—the largest of all three Dark Zones, players utilize long sightlines in over-grown governmental parks. You will acquire the DZ East introduction mission from Senait Ezera—the new Dark Zone NPC in the Base of Operations—after completing Jefferson Trade Center. Completing this intro-mission unlocks full access to the Dark Zone and its features.

The Division 2 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 15th. Excited to try out the game for yourself? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!