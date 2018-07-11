The Division 2 Can Be Completely Played Solo

The Division 2 promises to make up for all of the perceived mistakes from its predecessor and Ubisoft has done a phenomenal job so far showing us just that. From raids, to an overhaul to how the game itself actually plays, the sequel is looking to do what the first one couldn’t. For those intrigued by the upcoming game but don’t like playing with other people, we’ve got some great news!

The Division 2 will be very solo-player friendly, according to the game’s director Mathias Karlson. Karlson recently sat down with AusGamers to reassure fans that though Ubisoft had a lot of fun experimenting with new features, enhanced co-op, and more that they didn’t forget about the large group of gamers that couldn’t care less about online play. After mentioning that there was no “wrong way” to play the sequel, Karlson also addedthat players “can play through the entire story campaign into end-game and [then the] end-game [content], alone.”

Not too bad! As someone that does like online games, sometimes it’s nice just to get away from other people. For many, gaming is a haven so to be able to shut out the outside world for a few moments away from it all is vital. Luckily, it seems Ubisoft is still willing to honor that, which is sure to make a lot of gamers happy.

Earlier last month we learned exactly why the team decided to start fresh rather than continue to try to improve the first game, “”It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Financial Officer Alain Martinez, “but there are so many stories and so many experiences that we want to explore within the world of The Division that we really felt a sequel was the best way to investigate these things.”

Karlson had also previously mentioned, “I mean, the process of making something is such an important part of learning and improving what to do next, what to do in the future. And these are all the same people, all the same teams and studios that made the first game. It’s an incredible opportunity for us to take all that learning, all that experience from what The Division is today and put that into a new game.”

The Division 2 releases on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on March 15th of next year.