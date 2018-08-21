The Division 2 Shows Off New Trailer, Different Editions Now Available for Pre-Order

Gamescom 2018 is in full force and for those anxiously awaiting to see all of the changes Ubisoft has made to their The Division series with the upcoming sequel, we’ve got some good news! Not only do we have a brand new trailer to feast our eyes on, but a few different editions of the game as well. See something you like? Pre-orders are now live!

Though The Division 2 doesn’t launch until March of next year, it’s not too early to go ahead and get that pre-order in. There are quite a few options for fans to choose from. Whether you just want the base game itself or a sweet collector’s edition, there’s a little something for everyone – including pre-order bonuses.

Here are all of the different options available:

Standard Edition

The Division 2 base game

Gold Edition (Physical)

The Division 2 Steelbook Gold Edition

Three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019

The Year One Pass, which includes seven-day early access to all free Year One Episodes, exclusive customization items, additional activities, and more.

Gold Edition (Digital)

The Division 2 base game

Three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019

The Year One Pass, which includes seven-day early access to all free Year One Episodes, exclusive customization items, additional activities, and more.

The Digital Ultimate Edition

The Division 2 base game

Three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019

The Year One Pass, which includes seven-day early access to all free Year One Episodes, exclusive customization items, additional activities, and more.

Three additional digital packs (Elite Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack).

The Dark Zone Definitive Collector’s Edition

The Division 2 Steelbook Gold Edition

Three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019

A 30cm-high Ubicollectibles figurine of Heather Ward, The Division 2 Specialized Agent.

Other high-end physical items, including a book of lithographs, the game soundtrack, and a Washington, DC map packed together in a premium box.

The Phoenix Shield Collector’s Edition (available for pre-order exclusively on the Ubisoft Store)

The Division 2 base game

Three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019

The Year One Pass and three additional digital packs (Elite Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack).

An Ubicollectibles high-end one-sixth scale articulated figurine of Brian Johnson with equipment and gear.

Other high-end physical items including a Steelbook metal case (Ubisoft Store exclusive), a Book of Lithographs, the selected Game Soundtrack and a Washington, DC map.

The Division 2 launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 15th, 2019. For those that pre-order the Gold Edition or higher, the game will be available on March 12th.