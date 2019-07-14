The Division 2 Director Asks Fans If They Want A Single-Player, Story-Driven Spin-Off

The Division 2 released earlier this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and while it didn’t make as big of a splash at launch as its predecessor, it still boasts a large player base. That said, many have wondered if the series will ever evolve beyond a looter-shooter. Well, Ubisoft hasn’t said anything suggesting this will happen, but interestingly, creative director on the series, Julian Gerighty, may have just provided the small glimpse of hope for fans of single-player, narrative-driven experiences who want to see a game in this mold from the series.

Recently, a fan of the series tweeted at Gerighty, suggesting that Ubisoft make a single-player, narrative-driven spin-off that takes The Division formula and gameplay experience and blends it with a game like The Last of Us, which has been lauded as one of the best games of all-time for its single-player, story-driven experience.

As you would expect, the replies to the tweet were universally “yes.” Not only because single-player, narrative-driven games are in demand, but presumably many fans of the series want something different at this point, which is to say not another looter-shooter.

Apparently not something people are violently against 🙂 — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) July 13, 2019

Personally, I haven’t loved either of The Division games. They are solid and offer a lot of bang for your buck, but I’m not only looter-shootered out, but I’ve been increasingly drawn to games that tell me new types of stories. So, personally, I’d love a single-player, narrative-driven game from the series, but I’m not sure Ubisoft would, or if it did greenlight such a game, I’m sure it’d find a way to monetize it in a way that undermines the experience.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game.

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days,” reads a snippet from the review. “And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”