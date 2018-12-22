Gaming

‘The Division 2’ Fans React Positively To Closed Alpha

Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division was played by many, but not enjoyed by all. While the game was […]

By

Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division was played by many, but not enjoyed by all. While the game was one of the best-selling games of 2016, it had critics and players divided over its quality. There weren’t many claiming The Division was a bad game — it isn’t — but there were many left underwhelmed, not only by the quantity of content, but by the quality.

That said, Ubisoft recently held a PC technical alpha test for the game’s upcoming sequel, The Division 2, and now the first impressions of the game are starting to roll in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: the technical alpha test took place from December 15-18, and offered a select few players to see the game early and provide important feedback. However, as you would expect, all participants had to sign a non-disclosure agreement that dictated what could and couldn’t be said and revealed about the game.

Leaked footage and details that broke this non-disclosure arose, but Ubisoft quickly eradicated it all. However, some non-disclosure agreement friendly impressions have gone live of said test. And it’s looking pretty darn positive for the post-apocalyptic sequel.

As mentioned above, there were people streaming the Alpha and divulging details that weren’t supposed to be revealed, but Ubisoft quickly cleaned up everything. However, some details did escape the clean-up job, courtesy of Reddit. Apparently, Ubisoft has addressed the bullet-spongy nature of a lot of enemies and has also made combat faster and more fluid. All of which is good news if you ask me.

The Division 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on March 15.

Thanks, IGN.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts