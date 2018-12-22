‘The Division 2’ Fans React Positively To Closed Alpha

Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division was played by many, but not enjoyed by all. While the game was one of the best-selling games of 2016, it had critics and players divided over its quality. There weren’t many claiming The Division was a bad game — it isn’t — but there were many left underwhelmed, not only by the quantity of content, but by the quality.

That said, Ubisoft recently held a PC technical alpha test for the game’s upcoming sequel, The Division 2, and now the first impressions of the game are starting to roll in.

For those that don’t know: the technical alpha test took place from December 15-18, and offered a select few players to see the game early and provide important feedback. However, as you would expect, all participants had to sign a non-disclosure agreement that dictated what could and couldn’t be said and revealed about the game.

Leaked footage and details that broke this non-disclosure arose, but Ubisoft quickly eradicated it all. However, some non-disclosure agreement friendly impressions have gone live of said test. And it’s looking pretty darn positive for the post-apocalyptic sequel.

After playing the division and anthem alpha I’m pretty confident in never feeling the need to go back to Destiny 2. — Sony Pony (@SonyPony4Ever) December 15, 2018

Overall I feel like this is gonna be a great game. Looking forward to the coming Betas and the release in March. And to everyone who didn’t get access to the Alpha. Don’t be upset, you actually don’t miss out on anything yet. — Henrik / h5000 (@h5000_) December 17, 2018

I’ve clocked 500+ hours playing The Division. My thoughts on The Division 2 Alpha after around 10h with the game – I really like where this is heading! Tons of good and great changes. If Ubisoft listens to the feedback this game will be epic! #division2 #gaming pic.twitter.com/eX3Iqv487i — UX Gun (@uxgun) December 18, 2018

After playing the Division 2 Alpha, I can honestly say this within my NDA permission. It’s going to be fantastic. The content will be immense and fruitful. I’m excited for March now, and everyone who’s going to play it. Ggs to @TheDivisionGame — Snake-DST (@SnakeDST) December 17, 2018

The Division 2 Technical Test has now ended and I’m proud of every single Alpha player, including myself who have sacrificed hours upon hours by providing feedback, suggestions, reports so you can have the best experience possible while playing the #TheDivision2. Cheers! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/RqcvMT7bYi — Ezra Burger (@EzraBurger) December 18, 2018

As mentioned above, there were people streaming the Alpha and divulging details that weren’t supposed to be revealed, but Ubisoft quickly cleaned up everything. However, some details did escape the clean-up job, courtesy of Reddit. Apparently, Ubisoft has addressed the bullet-spongy nature of a lot of enemies and has also made combat faster and more fluid. All of which is good news if you ask me.

The Division 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on March 15.

