New ‘The Division 2’ Bug Discovered That Breaks A Part of The Game

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 finally released today, and the general consensus has been mostly positive and praising the looter-shooter for making considerable improvements from its predecessor. Further, unlike many online games at launch these days, it’s relatively bug-free, or at least the bugs that do plague it aren’t substantial. That said, players have encountered one bug that has them confused and annoyed.

More specifically, The Division 2 players have discovered a bug that basically renders certain skills in the game as unusable by deactivating them almost right after the are used.

“So this started today,” begins a Reddit post about the bug. “I activate my drone or shield (haven’t tested others, this happens with all variants) and within two seconds, the skill disappears and I have a 15 second cooldown. This is not holding down the skill to dismantle and trigger the shorter cooldown. This is -always- a 15 second cooldown, and it makes most skills (with any kind of duration in the world) unusable.”

The Reddit user continues:

“It happens even when all I do is activate the skill, and then touch absolutely nothing. The drone (example) takes flight, explodes a second later, and then 15 second cooldown. This happens everywhere, inside and outside of combat – it has nothing to do with being hit by enemies.

“Definitely wasn’t happening prior to this patch. Anyone figure out a workaround for this? It’s making many skills (especially the ones I’ve unlocked so far) completely useless.”

Replying to the post, many other players have revealed they’ve come across the bug as well, which seems to only started surfacing since the latest patch.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a fix coming to address the bug, but you’d presume Ubisoft Massive has been made aware of it.

The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And of course, if you haven’t already, check out our official review of the game.

