The Division 2 Raid Difficulty Tweaks Being Considered by Ubisoft

The Division 2 finally received its first raid last week, and while it may have been delayed in order to work out some issues, it would appear that some players have had one major issue with Operation Dark Hours – it’s too difficult. Well, PC players only needed a few hours before a team completed the raid. Console players, on the other hand, needed a few days until a team on PlayStation 4 were able to accomplish the task at hand. That said, Ubisoft is taking note of some players’ challenges with the raid and they are considering making some tweaks to help out.

After the first team on console to complete Operation Dark Hours took to The Division subreddit to inform other players of their achievement, Ubisoft rep Johan replied, saying “Very impressive work guys!” This led to another person chiming in about the difficulty featured in the raid. “The raid is very much designed to be the toughest challenge yet in the history of the franchise,” Johan said. “It is built around the idea of a well-coordinated team with good communications.”

The Ubisoft rep went on to mention how some changes could potentially be inbound as the devs have been taking all of the feedback into consideration. “That said, raid difficulty is certainly feedback that we have been looking at since the release of Dark Hours, and it is not outside the realm of possibility that tweaks will be made moving forward,” they said.

This will surely be okay by any The Division 2 players who have been struggling to make it through the raid. One of the biggest issues plaguing those on console seems to be framerate and it being considerably lacking. Whether the devs will have anything to implement in order to improve the overall experience is unknown at this time, but it is on their minds’.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”