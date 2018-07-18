The Division 2 Breaks Record For Beta Registrations

We already know that Ubisoft‘s The Division 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels in the company’s history. But little did we know just how anticipated it would actually become.

During a financial call today (which revealed South Park: The Stick of Truth for Nintendo Switch and a new DLC pack for The Fractured But Whole), the publisher confirmed that The Division 2 has set a new record when it comes to beta registrations. While an exact count wasn’t given, it’s set the record for the company. As for the previous game that held the record, it was actually for Tom Clancy’s The Division, which precedes this sequel.

Even without specific numbers, the publisher confirmed that The Division 2 has gotten four times the amount of registrations over the original beta, meaning a much greater anticipation for it.

It’s actually not too late to join this party, as Ubisoft is still taking pre-registration for the beta here, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC alike. Dates haven’t been given yet, and signing up doesn’t exactly guarantee you a beta code, but it doesn’t hurt to give it a shot, right?

We do know that the beta will launch sometime in December, although there’s always a chance we could see a closed beta before that time. It would certainly get players excited for the sequel, which promises to be even more wide open than the original — especially when it comes to combat and team tactics.

The game comes with all sorts of sweet endgame features, including PvP, New Co-Op Activities and Clans, along with an “always-evolving endgame.” It’s unknown what we’ll have access to during the beta, but you can always read more about the modes here and get yourself prepared for anything. Plus there’s always the chance we could see some new content introduced as well, getting us excited for the changes that will be coming to the full game when it launches this spring.

Whatever the case, it’s great to see The Division 2 get so much attention. We can’t wait to see what the full game holds when it releases on March 15, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.