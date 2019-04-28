The Division 2 Enters Second Phase of Testing for New Update

The Division 2’s big Title Update 3 has entered its second phase of testing on the game’s test servers with new features and adjustments added ahead of the date the whole update actually goes live for everyone. An extensive list of patch notes detail everything that’s changing in on the PTS, though there’s always the chance for players to see a different final product than what’s on the servers right now.

Ubisoft announced at the start of the weekend that the PTS had been updated for Phase 2, so The Division 2 players who have access to the servers might have already had a chance to get acquainted with everything that’s new. The patch notes for the update included a disclaimer that pretty much everything on the PTS is subject to change and the notes might look a bit incomplete leading up to the full release of Title Update 3.

“As our development team is quick to adjust to our own data and the feedback players are providing, the Patch Notes will be incomplete for this Phase 2, but we’re striving to have them as complete as they can be for the final release of the Title Update in May,” Ubisoft said about the patch notes.

Amid the vast amount of game changes that are better read through the official patch notes considering how plentiful they are, there was one feature of note that stood out: The new Operation Dark Hours feature. The raid feature was originally supposed to release a few days ago but was delayed.

“Operation Dark Hours is our first 8-player raid coming to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. It pits eight players together for the first time in the history of the franchise to experience the most challenging activity available in the game,” Ubisoft said. “Teamwork, collaboration, and adaptation will be necessary to defeat the Black Tusk.”

Full patch notes for The Division 2’s PTS update can be seen here.

