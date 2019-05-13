The Division 2 Title Update 3 Release Date Revealed

The first raid for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 was set to arrive last month, but Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment delayed the huge update altogether to ensure that when it does arrive, it’s what players would want. The delay also came with a Public Test Server, which players were allowed to jump into and test out the features that were coming with Title Update 3. That said, no release date for the upcoming batch of content was ever disclosed, but thanks to a recent update from Ubisoft, we now know when to expect its arrival.

In a post on the Ubisoft website, the community manager let players know exactly when the servers will be shut down for maintenance. This will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET on May 14th, and the servers are expected to be down for roughly three hours. During this time, Title Update 3 will be installed, with the full patch notes to arrive around the same time. The download size is expected to be around 6.5 GB.

The devs recently released a bit of information regarding what players can expect in the upcoming update. When it comes to Gear Score in The Division 2, it will not go beyond 500 when Operation Dark Hours arrives. This is to keep the game in balance and not waste players’ time. In addition to this, here is more on what to expect:

We have increased the rewards for daily Priority Hard and Challenging missions. Once you’ve reached Gear Score 500, those activities will guarantee Gear Score 500 drops.

Heroic Mission bosses, Stronghold bosses and Bounty bosses, as well as Control Point Alert Level 4 reward containers guarantee Gear Score 500 items if your average Gear Score is at 500.

DZ contaminated loot does not drop below player’s average Gear Score. When you’ve reached an average Gear Score of 500, Contaminated loot will guarantee Gear Score 500 items.

We’ve balanced loot across the board to reduce the chances of items dropping at a lower Gear Score than that of your character.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to jump into The Division 2’s first raid? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

