New ‘The Division 2’ Update Fixes The Game’s Biggest Bug

Today, Ubisoft Massive released a new update for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 fixing its biggest big that was essentially breaking the usage of skills in the looter-shooter. More specifically, the bug that was causing skills to immediately destroy themselves and go on a 15 second cooldown has been pinpointed and addressed with the new update. However, in a new forum post, the game’s Community Manager warns the problem may still linger for some, but come the end of the week it will be completely eradicated.

“Agents, good news! We have identified several issues that were causing skills to immediately destroy themselves and go on a 15 second cooldown,” read the forum post. “Our development team has been hard at work during the weekend and throughout today to find a fix for those problems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We will be able to solve most of these occurrences with the brief maintenance today, March 18th at 10:15 PM CET / 5:15 PM EST / 6:15 AM KST / 8:15 ACT. The servers will be down for approximately 15 minutes and you should encounter these issues way less often from this point on.”

According to Ubisoft, the problem seems to be manifesting most with the talents EXTRA and OVERLAP equipped, though less so with the new update. Still, if you want to avoid the bug, perhaps avoid using these talents.

“The team is continuing their work to resolve all the remaining issues on this topic with a future patch later this week,” reads the forum post. “Until then you can try to avoid the talents EXTRA and OVERLAP which seem to be the culprit and can cause skills to act up even after maintenance, albeit still much less often.”

“We want to thank everybody for your continued reports, your feedback and most importantly your patience. The health of the game continues to be our highest priority!”

The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s still been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, information, and our review on the looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.