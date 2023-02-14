The Division 3 Reportedly Not Happening at Ubisoft

A new report has detailed that video game publisher Ubisoft currently has no plans to develop The Division 3. Following the successful release of The Division back in 2016, Ubisoft ended up releasing a sequel in The Division 2 roughly three years later in 2019. Since that time, Ubisoft has continued to routinely support The Division 2 in new ways, but most fans have been left wondering when a fully new game might end up releasing. Based on what we now know, though, it doesn't sound as though this will come to pass.

According to Insider Gaming, sources with knowledge of what is happening at Ubisoft have said that The Division 3 is not currently in development. Even though it was stressed that this might change in the future, Ubisoft seems to be placing its focus elsewhere for the time being, which means that a new sequel isn't in the cards.

On one hand, this is a bit surprising given the previous success of The Division 2. The most recent entry in the series surpassed 10 million copies in total, which made it seem like a likely candidate for a sequel. On the other hand, Ubisolft has been altering the way in which its business operates recently, primarily because the company is in a bit of a down spell, which means that putting any potential plans for The Division 3 on ice could be logical.

Although The Division 3 might not be happening right now, that doesn't mean that Ubisoft is done with The Division as a whole. In fact, a new spin-off in the series titled The Division: Heartland is still in the works and is set to release in 2023. Unlike past entries in the franchise, Heartland will be a free-to-play game and will center around a handful of unique game modes that players can take part in. Heartland will also feature different characters, classes, and weapons that players can then collect and use over time.

