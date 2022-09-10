The Division Heartland Gets First Official Gameplay

The Division Heartland has gotten its first official gameplay and brand-new details. The Division is one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises out there as it combines great gameplay with a world where you must scavenge to survive. It's one of the more unique and tactical post-apocalyptic games out there, weaving a layered story that feels more relevant than ever now. The Division featured the immediate results of the pandemic in New York City while the sequel transitioned to Washington DC and let players battle through monuments and iconic American landmarks. Aside from DLC and updates, the series has been relatively quiet since 2019 when the sequel released, but things are heating back up.

On top of a new mobile game, Ubisoft unveiled a new look at The Division Heartland, a new free-to-play game set in The Division universe. The game takes players out of the big cities of America and into small town USA via a place called Silver Creek. The game features a new story and characters that tie into the main timeline, so this is a critical entry for the series. Fans can expect streamlined survival gameplay and all kinds of chaos with rogue agents, deadly contaminations, and more enemy factions. As of right now, the game is on track to release in 2022 or 2023. Ubisoft also announced a new testing phase for the game which players can sign up for on the company's website.

It sounds like Ubisoft is making a new entry in the series that veterans will be able to dive into, but also something that can serve as an entry to the franchise via the free-to-play model. Whether it will be any good or not remains to be seen, as fans are hungry for The Division 3, but Ubisoft has yet to even announce such a thing. It's unclear if anything of that scale will come down the line or not, but it seems like Heartland will be the main focus for now.

What do you think of The Division Heartland? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.