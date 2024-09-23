New Bethesda Game May Tease Two Settings for The Elder Scrolls 6

A new Bethesda game may tease the setting of The Elder Scrolls 6. It has been six years since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI. Since then, it has shown nothing and said virtually nothing about the game. The main reason for this though was because until last summer Bethesda Game Studios was busy with Starfield. Now that Starfield is out, it has turned its attention to The Elder Scrolls 6, which means we should be hearing about it soon. Until then, it seems Bethesda may be doing some teasing.

This year, Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a free-to-play mobile game not too dissimilar to Fallout Shelter. In it, you rule over your own castle, among other things. For your castle, there are two options: a Redguard style and what looks like a Breton style. This is interesting because previous teases and rumors have suggested the game will be set in Hammerfell and possibly High Rock as well.

To date, the most prominent tease was in an early Starfield trailer,. In it, a character can be seen flying in a ship, and etched into the side of the ship is a little drawing. In the trailer, it just looks like chipped paint, but if you zoom in it is a rough map of High Rock, Iliac Bay, and Hammerfell.

Whether The Elder Scrolls: Castle is making a similar tease, or future-proofing for the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 or whether this is nothing, it is all adding up. At this point, The Elder Scrolls fans on Reddit and elsewhere are convinced the game is heading to Hammerfell, and probably High Rock as well.

For those unfamiliar with Hammerfell and High Rock, the former is the home of the Redguard. A western province, it boarders Skyrim to the northeast, Cyrodiil to the east and southeast, and High Rock to the north. It features many biomes, but it is best known for the very rigid and desolate Alik'r Desert. Meanwhile, High Rock is the home of the Bretons and only borders Hammerfell. Geographically, it is far less diverse, mostly consisting of forests and countrysides, as well as lots of coastline.

At this point, based on everything so far, it will be a complete surprise if The Elder Scrolls 6 is not set in Hammerfell. The question is whether this will be the only location or if other provinces, such as High Rock, will be introduced. The Elder Scrolls 6: Castles may just be suggesting it is the latter.